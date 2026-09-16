MIT Postdoctoral Fellowship 2027: Applications Open, Rs 84 Lakh Stipend

MIT Postdoctoral Fellowship 2027: The Office of the Dean, MIT School of Science, has invited applications for its postdoctoral fellowship programme. The three-year, cohort-based programme is expected to begin in September 2027. The deadline to submit applications is November 15. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website, Academic Jobs Online. International candidates and current MIT postdoctoral researchers are eligible to apply. Candidates must hold a PhD in a relevant scientific field, awarded by August 2027.

Selected fellows will receive an annual stipend of $88,000 (approximately Rs 83.25 lakh). They will also receive a relocation allowance of $5,000 and research funding of $15,000 (approximately Rs 14.38 lakh), along with employee benefits such as health insurance.

The MIT School of Science aims to bring together a diverse cohort of scientists conducting research across disciplinary boundaries. In addition to their research, fellows will participate in leadership, mentorship, and professional development programmes.

Appointments may be extended with funding from the department and/or Principal Investigator, subject to MIT policies governing postdoctoral appointments and timelines.

Eligibility

Applicants must have a PhD in a scientific field awarded by August 2027. Candidates should demonstrate scientific excellence, an exceptional ability to innovate, and experience in cross-disciplinary research. Current MIT postdoctoral researchers and international candidates are eligible to apply.

Application Materials

Candidates must submit the following materials online:

Curriculum Vitae

A two-page research proposal describing how their research crosses disciplinary boundaries

Two letters of recommendation, including one from a current supervisor and one from the MIT faculty member who will mentor the research

An optional one-paragraph statement explaining how the appointment aligns with the MIT Values Statement

Applications will be reviewed by a selection committee comprising School of Science faculty members.

Interested candidates are strongly encouraged to contact potential mentors as early as possible. The School of Science's Research and Academics section provides information on prospective mentors and research conducted within the school.

Candidates can also contact the fellowship team at sos-dean-pd-fellowship@mit.edu.

MIT School of Science also offers job opportunities and encourages applications from individuals of all identities and backgrounds. Qualified applicants will be considered for employment based on their experience and qualifications without discrimination on grounds, including race, colour, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, pregnancy, religion, disability, age, genetic information, veteran status, or national or ethnic origin.

"Employment is contingent upon the completion of a satisfactory background check, which may include verification of findings of misconduct or pending investigations from previous employers," the Institute stated.