Sydani Fellowship Program 2027: Apply For 5-Month Fellowship, Check Eligibility

The Sydani Fellowship Program 2027 has invited applications from graduates looking to gain practical experience in management consulting. The five-month fellowship will begin in January 2027 and will be held in Abuja, Nigeria.

The programme is designed to give young graduates hands-on experience through project work, training and mentorship. The application deadline is September 23, 2026.

Sydani Fellowship Program 2027: Who Can Apply?

Graduates from a recognised university can apply for the fellowship.

Candidates should have a First Class or Second Class Upper degree. Those with a Second Class Lower or Third Class degree can also apply if they have a Master's degree.

Applicants are also expected to have good communication, problem-solving and organisational skills and be able to handle multiple tasks.

What Will Fellows Do?

Selected fellows will get an opportunity to work with consultants and contribute to real projects. The programme will focus on developing skills such as problem-solving, communication, critical thinking, teamwork and project management.

The fellowship can give graduates an opportunity to understand how management consulting works while gaining practical workplace experience.

Click here to apply now

Sydani Fellowship 2027: Stipend And Location

Selected fellows will receive a monthly stipend during the programme.

The fellowship will be conducted on-site in Abuja, Nigeria. Candidates should note that accommodation and relocation support will not be provided.

Sydani Fellowship 2027: Selection Process

The selection process includes an online application and a computer-based test for shortlisted candidates. Candidates who clear the assessment will then go through interview rounds before the final selection.

Important Details

Programme: Sydani Fellowship Program 2027

Duration: Five months

Five months Start date: January 2027

January 2027 Location: Abuja, Nigeria

Abuja, Nigeria Application deadline: September 23, 2026

September 23, 2026 Stipend: Monthly stipend provided

Interested graduates should check the official Sydani Fellowship notification for complete eligibility criteria and application details before submitting their forms.