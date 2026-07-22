Andhra Scientist Wins Danish PhD Fellowship Worth 3.6 Crore For Sustainable Agriculture Research

Scientist Vimala Bathineni, a native of Anantapur of Andhra Pradesh, has been awarded a prestigious PhD fellowship worth approximately 2.5 million Danish kroner (around Rs 3.6 crore) by the Government of Denmark to pursue advanced research in sustainable agriculture at the University of Southern Denmark (SDU).

The highly competitive fellowship will support Bathineni's three-year doctoral programme, beginning in September 2026. She will conduct her research under the guidance of Professor Morten Birkved, a leading expert in agriculture and life cycle assessment.

Her co-supervisors will be Dr Srinivasa Raghavendra Bhuvan Gummidi, an Associate Professor specialising in remote sensing, and Dr Vinay Chakravarthi Gogineni, an Associate Professor specialising in Artificial Intelligence.

While in Andhra Pradesh, Bathineni served as a scientist at the Horticulture Research Station in Rekulakunta, Anantapur district, between 2019 and 2023.

She moved to Denmark three years ago after taking a long leave from her position when her husband secured employment there. Her academic achievement has been hailed as a matter of pride for the scientific community in Andhra Pradesh.

Her doctoral project, titled “FABA LOOP: Quantifying Denmark's Soy-Protein Displacement Potential with Faba Beans using Stress-Adjusted Yields and Expansion Constraints,” aims to tackle one of Europe's major agricultural challenges—its heavy dependence on imported soy protein.

Bathineni's research will examine whether Denmark can reduce this dependence by expanding the cultivation of faba beans, a protein-rich crop that can be grown domestically under suitable conditions.

The research is expected to generate valuable evidence to help Denmark improve protein self-sufficiency, strengthen climate resilience and promote sustainable, plant-based food systems.

The findings could also assist policymakers in designing strategies for agricultural diversification and environmentally responsible farming.