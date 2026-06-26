DHR Invites Applications For Overseas Fellowships 2026: Check Eligibility, Last Date And More

The Department of Health Research (DHR), under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has started accepting applications for the DHR Overseas Fellowships 2026-27. The fellowship programme offers both Short-Term and Long-Term Fellowships Abroad for researchers, scientists, faculty members, and healthcare professionals working in the field of health and biomedical sciences.

Interested candidates must complete the online application process by June 30, 2026, before 5:00 PM (IST). The fellowship aims to provide international exposure and advanced training opportunities that can help strengthen India's healthcare research ecosystem.

DHR Overseas Fellowships 2026: Eligibility Details

The DHR Overseas Fellowships 2026 are open to eligible professionals engaged in health and biomedical research. Under the Short-Term Fellowship Abroad, selected candidates will receive training at reputed international institutions for a duration ranging from 15 days to three months.

Applicants applying for the Short-Term Fellowship should be below 57 years of age as on the closing date of the application. Candidates are advised to carefully check the detailed eligibility criteria and required documents before submitting their applications through the official portal.

The fellowship is designed to help Indian researchers gain global experience, improve their research skills, and bring advanced knowledge back to the country's healthcare system.

How to Apply for DHR Overseas Fellowships 2026?

Visit the official DHR Fellowship application portal.

Register using the required personal and professional details.

Fill out the online application form carefully.

Upload all the necessary documents as mentioned in the guidelines.

Review the application before final submission.

Submit the form online before 5:00 PM on June 30, 2026.

Applicants should regularly visit the official DHR website for updates regarding the selection process, fellowship schedule, and other important announcements.