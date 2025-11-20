Schools To Remain Shut For 12 Days In November And December; Check Details

Schools and colleges across several states will remain closed on multiple days in November and December 2025 due to a national observance, winter vacations, and Christmas. Students and parents are advised to take note of the updated holiday schedules released by state governments and educational institutions.

Holiday On November 24 For Martyrdom Day Of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji

Several states have announced a public holiday on November 24, 2025, to mark the Martyrdom Day of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, the ninth Sikh Guru.

States Announcing Holiday

Uttar Pradesh

Delhi

Punjab

Haryana

Chandigarh

Uttarakhand

Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, revered as Hind Ki Chadar, sacrificed his life in 1675 to defend religious freedom. His martyrdom is observed with prayers, recitations from Bachittar Natak, and programmes organised at Gurudwaras across the country.

Schools To Remain Closed For 12 Days In December 2025

Students in several states will get an extended winter break in December due to Christmas and scheduled winter vacations.

Holiday on Christmas Eve

December 24, 2025: Schools will remain closed nationwide to observe Christmas Eve, followed by Christmas celebrations.

Winter Vacation In Uttar Pradesh

December 20-31, 2025

Schools in Uttar Pradesh will observe a 12-day winter break as per the state's academic calendar.

PM Shri Schools' Winter Break

According to the List of Holidays 2025, PM Shri Schools will remain shut for 10 days, from:

December 23, 2025 (Tuesday) to January 1, 2026 (Thursday)

What Parents And Students Should Note

Holiday schedules vary across states and school types. Parents should check school notices for any additional changes.