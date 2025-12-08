Schools In These Regions To Remain Closed From December 8 To 14, Check Details

School Holidays In December: Schools in parts of south, west and northern India are set to remain closed through the second week of December, but the reasons vary from state to state. While heavy rain has disrupted normal life in coastal regions, a statewide teachers' strike has stalled academic activities in Maharashtra, and local body elections have prompted short-term closures in Kerala. In several hilly regions, a severe cold wave has also forced authorities to announce early winter breaks.

Here's a state-wise look at where and why schools will stay shut between December 8 and December 14

Jammu And Kashmir: Week-Long Closure Due To Severe Cold Wave

In the north, dropping temperatures and dense fog have prompted authorities in Jammu & Kashmir's winter zone to enforce a week-long holiday. Schools in the hilly regions will remain closed from December 8 to December 14 due to the cold wave, fog and early snowfall.

Pre-primary classes: November 26, 2025 - February 28, 2026

Classes 1-8: December 1, 2025 - February 28, 2026

Classes 9-12: December 11, 2025 - February 22, 2026

The announcement has come as a relief for students and parents who were struggling with severe winter conditions. Teachers, too, have welcomed the early break.

Kerala: Schools Closed For Local Body Elections

Kerala has declared school holidays on December 9 and December 11 due to local body elections. All government and private schools across the state will remain closed on these two days to facilitate polling and related arrangements.

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry And Andhra Pradesh: Rain Disrupts Academic Schedule

Cyclone Dithwa has left a significant impact on weather conditions across the southern coast. After the system moved inland, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh have been witnessing moderate to heavy rainfall.

District administrations in multiple regions have indicated that schools may remain closed next week depending on local conditions. States have been issuing day-to-day advisories, with officials urging parents to confirm with schools before sending children out in the rain. Flooded roads and continuing showers have raised concerns around student safety, leading to temporary closures in several districts.

Maharashtra: Statewide Teachers' Strike Brings Classes To A Halt

In Maharashtra, a major statewide strike by teaching and non-teaching staff has hit academic schedules across thousands of schools.



Out of roughly 25,000 schools in the state, teaching activities have stopped completely in nearly 18,000 schools for Classes 9 and 10. The impact is most visible in the Marathwada region, where many schools have not reopened for days. Mumbai has seen limited effect, but closures in other districts may continue into next week if the deadlock persists.

The government has warned striking employees that a day's salary will be deducted for every day they remain absent. The statement has triggered strong reactions from unions, with representatives saying the protest will continue until their demands are met.