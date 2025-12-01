School Holidays In December 2025: Winter Breaks, Cyclone Alerts And Festive Closures

School Holidays In December 2025: Schools across several parts of India are expected to observe multiple holidays in December 2025. Along with the usual winter vacations and festive breaks, several states have announced closures due to regional weather conditions and administrative decisions. Students and parents should keep an eye on the latest holiday updates issued by schools and state education departments.

Puducherry Holiday

Puducherry Home and Education Minister A. Namassivayam announced on Sunday that all schools - including private and government-aided institutions - across the four regions of the Union Territory will remain shut on December 1, 2025. The closure has been declared as a precautionary step due to heavy rainfall expected under the influence of Cyclone Ditwah.

Jammu and Kashmir Holidays

The School Education Department of Jammu and Kashmir has declared winter vacations for all schools in the winter zone of Jammu, as well as for government and recognised private schools up to higher secondary level in the Kashmir division. The decision follows a sharp dip in temperatures, with several areas recording below-freezing conditions over the past week.

Pre-primary (Balvatika) students will be on vacation until February 28, 2026. For Classes 1 to 8, holidays begin today, December 1, and end on February 28, 2026. Students of Classes 9 to 12 will have their break from December 11 to February 22, 2026.

Uttar Pradesh Holidays

Schools in Uttar Pradesh will observe a 12-day winter vacation from December 20 to December 31, 2025, as per the state's academic calendar.

PM Shri Schools

According to the 2025 holiday list, PM Shri Schools will remain closed for 10 days - from December 23, 2025 (Tuesday) to January 1, 2026 (Thursday).

Holiday on Christmas Eve

December 24, 2025: Many schools across India will remain closed to mark Christmas Eve, followed by Christmas celebrations. Students should confirm with their respective schools whether the holiday applies on December 24, December 25, or both days.