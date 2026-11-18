School Winter Vacation 2026: Winter vacations are just around the corner, and schools across India are gearing up for the seasonal break. However, students and parents must note that there is no single, nationwide winter holiday schedule. Each state government and education department sets its own vacation dates based on local weather conditions, administrative needs, and regional circumstances.

While most schools observe a winter break of roughly 10 to 20 days, the duration differs from state to state. In areas facing intense cold, authorities may extend the holidays further to safeguard students. Here is an overview of the expected winter vacation schedules across states for the 2026-27 academic year.

Delhi School Break

According to the Directorate of Education (DoE) of the national capital, for the 2026-2027 academic year, the official winter vacation for recognised schools in Delhi is scheduled from January 1 to January 15, 2027.

Additionally, winter breaks in Delhi generally fall between late December and mid-January, though exact dates vary by school and are subject to government directives, cold waves, and air quality (AQI) levels. Depending on the school's academic calendar, private schools in Delhi have historically observed winter breaks around December 23 to January 1 or January 1 to January 15.

Uttar Pradesh Winter Break

For the 2026-27 winter break, schools under the Uttar Pradesh school board are scheduled to remain closed from December 31, 2026, to January 14, 2027 (15 days), reopening on January 15, 2027.

Additionally, many private schools set their own break around late December to early January.

Rajasthan School Winter Break

According to the state's education board, for the 2026-27 academic session, Rajasthan school winter holidays are scheduled from December 31, 2026, to January 10, 2027, with schools set to reopen on January 11, 2027.

Jammu And Kashmir Winter Break

The Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) academic planner has listed tentative winter vacation from December 7, 2026 to February 28, 2027 for Foundational, Preparatory, and Middle stages, and December 14, 2026 to February 21, 2027 for Classes 9 to 12, subject to a formal government order.

As per reports from local newspapers, Education Minister Shameema Firdous stated on November 18, 2026, that while weather conditions remain favorable for now, vacations will be considered if temperatures drop severely.

Students and parents are advised to refer to their school holiday calendar and confirm the holiday dates with their class teachers.