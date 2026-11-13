Delhi School Holiday: Schools To Remain Closed On November 16 For Chhath Puja

New Delhi: Schools in Delhi will remain closed on Monday, November 16, on account of Chhath Puja, according to a circular issued by the Directorate of Education.

The holiday will apply to all government schools, government-aided schools and unaided recognised private schools in the national capital. All offices under the Directorate of Education will also observe a holiday.

The circular, dated November 13, was issued after the Directorate received a notification from the Delhi government's General Administration Department. It directs schools under its jurisdiction to observe a holiday on the occasion of Pratihar Shashthi or Surya Shashthi, commonly known as Chhath Puja.

Delhi Government Offices Also To Remain Closed

The Delhi government has also declared November 16 a public holiday for all government offices, autonomous bodies and public sector undertakings under the Delhi government.

The notification was issued by the General Administration Department on November 9, in the name of the Lieutenant Governor.

Chhath Puja 2026: Dates And Rituals

Chhath Puja is a four-day festival dedicated to the worship of the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya. Devotees observe fasts and offer prayers to the setting and rising Sun.

This year, the festival begins on November 13 with Nahay Khay. Kharna will be observed on November 14, followed by Sandhya Arghya on November 15, when devotees offer prayers to the setting Sun.

The festival will conclude on November 16 with Usha Arghya. Devotees offer prayers to the rising Sun on the final morning before completing their fast.