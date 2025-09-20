School Assembly News Headlines (September 21): Top National, World, Business, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines Today: Here are the key school assembly headlines for September 21, 2025, bringing students the latest updates and important news to begin their day informed and aware. From national decisions influencing governance and policy to international developments highlighting global challenges and power shifts, each headline offers valuable insights.

Top National News - September 21

"Likely To Have Humanitarian Consequences": India On Trump Hiking H-1B Visa Fee

CM Naidu Announces Rs 50,000 Per Hectare Relief For Onion Farmers Hit By Rains

Rhea Chakraborty To NDTV: "We Were No Longer The Same Carefree Family After CBI Clean Chit In Sushant Case"

AMUL Cuts Prices Of 700 Product Packs, Ghee To Be Cheaper By Rs 400 Litre From Sep 22

Saudi Arabia will defend Pakistan in the event of India declaring war on its neighbour, Pak Defence Minister Khawaja Asif told reporters in Islamabad Friday

Old Food, Death Threats: Truck Cleaner 'Kidnapped' By Puja Khedkar's Family

Mohanlal To Get Dadasaheb Phalke Award For His Contribution To Cinema

Top International News - September 21

Trump Slaps $100,000 Fee On H-1B Visas

TCS Second-Highest Beneficiary Of Approved H-1B Visas After Amazon: USCIS

'Return To US Within 24 Hours, Don't Leave': Meta, Microsoft To H-1B Visa Holders

Hamas Releases "Farewell" Photo Of Hostages, Blames Israel's Gaza Invasion

NASA IMAP Mission To Explore The Far Reaches Of The Solar System

NASA Images Show New Island Formed by Retreat of Alaska's Alsek Glacier

Top Sports News - September 21

Smriti Mandhana Breaks Virat Kohli's All-Time ODI Record With Fiery Century vs Australia

Max Verstappen Claims Pole In Chaotic Azerbaijan Grand Prix Qualifying

Liverpool Beat Everton To Maintain Perfect Premier League Start

Top Business News- September 21

H-1B Visa Fee Hike To Disrupt Indian Families, Full Implications Being Studied: MEA