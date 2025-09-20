School Assembly News Headlines (September 21): Top National, World, Business, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines Today Sept 21: Trump Slaps $100,000 Fee On H-1B Visas
School Assembly News Headlines Today: Here are the key school assembly headlines for September 21, 2025, bringing students the latest updates and important news to begin their day informed and aware. From national decisions influencing governance and policy to international developments highlighting global challenges and power shifts, each headline offers valuable insights.
Top National News - September 21
- "Likely To Have Humanitarian Consequences": India On Trump Hiking H-1B Visa Fee
- CM Naidu Announces Rs 50,000 Per Hectare Relief For Onion Farmers Hit By Rains
- Rhea Chakraborty To NDTV: "We Were No Longer The Same Carefree Family After CBI Clean Chit In Sushant Case"
- AMUL Cuts Prices Of 700 Product Packs, Ghee To Be Cheaper By Rs 400 Litre From Sep 22
- Saudi Arabia will defend Pakistan in the event of India declaring war on its neighbour, Pak Defence Minister Khawaja Asif told reporters in Islamabad Friday
- Old Food, Death Threats: Truck Cleaner 'Kidnapped' By Puja Khedkar's Family
- Mohanlal To Get Dadasaheb Phalke Award For His Contribution To Cinema
Top International News - September 21
- Trump Slaps $100,000 Fee On H-1B Visas
- TCS Second-Highest Beneficiary Of Approved H-1B Visas After Amazon: USCIS
- 'Return To US Within 24 Hours, Don't Leave': Meta, Microsoft To H-1B Visa Holders
- Hamas Releases "Farewell" Photo Of Hostages, Blames Israel's Gaza Invasion
- NASA IMAP Mission To Explore The Far Reaches Of The Solar System
- NASA Images Show New Island Formed by Retreat of Alaska's Alsek Glacier
Top Sports News - September 21
- Smriti Mandhana Breaks Virat Kohli's All-Time ODI Record With Fiery Century vs Australia
- Max Verstappen Claims Pole In Chaotic Azerbaijan Grand Prix Qualifying
- Liverpool Beat Everton To Maintain Perfect Premier League Start
Top Business News- September 21
H-1B Visa Fee Hike To Disrupt Indian Families, Full Implications Being Studied: MEA