School Assembly News Headlines (October 28): Top National, World, Business, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines: Musk May Exit Tesla If
School Assembly News Headlines Today: Here are the key school assembly headlines for October 28, 2025, bringing students the latest updates and important news to begin their day informed and aware. From national decisions influencing governance and policy to international developments highlighting global challenges and power shifts, each headline offers valuable insights.
Top National News - October 28
- Exclusive: India's Latest China Headache: 36 Hardened Aircraft Shelters Near Arunachal
- 800-Page Chargesheet Against Conman Harshvardhan Jain, Linked To Chandraswami
- Cyber Cops Unearth Rs 48 Crore, Foreign Hackers, Dubai Links Under Probe
- Water Taxis To EV Vessels: Maharashtra Inks Rs 56,000-Crore MoUs To Develop Maritime Infra
- Paytm Allows NRIs To Make UPI Payments Using International Mobile Numbers
- Cyclone Montha's Arrival Expected: Schools In Andhra Pradesh, Odisha Closed Till October 30
Top International News - October 28
- Musk May Exit Tesla If $1 Trillion Pay Plan Rejected, Shareholders Warned
- Microsoft Faces Lawsuit in Australia Over Allegedly Misleading Users on Copilot Pricing
- For Japan's Leader, Key To Connecting With Trump Could Be These Ford Trucks
- King Charles To Unveil UK's First LGBT Military Memorial
Top Sports News - October 28
- Shreyas Iyer Moved Out Of ICU After Near-Fatal Injury, But Report Says: "Health Remains Delicate"
- Gautam Gambhir Praises Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill In Dressing Room, Later Says This On Virat Kohli
- "I Deserved Better": Karun Nair Doesn't Mince Words, Slams BCCI, Ajit Agarkar Over Selection Snub
- Jiu-Jitsu Player Rohini Kalam, Who Represented India In Asian Games, Dies By Suicide
- Shreyas Iyer In Hospital, India Star's Parents Seek Urgent Visas To Join Him In Sydney
Top Business News- October 28
- Adani Energy Q2 Results: Revenue Rises 7 Per Cent, Ebidta Jumps 12 Per Cent
- Amazon Targets 80 Billion Dollars In E-Comm Exports By 2030 Despite Tariff Headwinds