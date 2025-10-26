School Assembly News Headlines (October 27): Top National, World, Business, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines: Delhi Airport Terminal 2 Opens Today
School Assembly News Headlines Today: Here are the key school assembly headlines for October 27, 2025, bringing students the latest updates and important news to begin their day informed and aware. From national decisions influencing governance and policy to international developments highlighting global challenges and power shifts, each headline offers valuable insights.
Top National News - October 27
- Madras High Court Recognises Cryptocurrency As Property Under Indian Law
- Adani Ports To Showcase Blue Economy Leadership At India Maritime Week
- Key Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Member Deported From US, Arrested In Delhi
- CBI Takes Over Investigation Of Karur Stampede Case
- Ahead Of Polls, Bihar Buzzes Over Rahul Gandhi's Long Absence
- Delhi Airport Terminal 2 Opens Today
- SBI To Hire 3,500 Officers In Next 5 Months To Drive Business Growth
Top International News - October 27
- Asim Munir, Shehbaz Sharif "Great People": Donald Trump's High Praise
- 2 Suspects Arrested Week After Priceless Jewels Stolen From Louvre Museum
- Mystery Man In Viral Photo After Louvre Jewel Heist Creates Buzz
Top Sports News - October 27
- India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, Women's World Cup 2025: Major Worry For India As Rain Gets Heavier In Navi Mumbai
- Sunil Gavaskar's Fiery Reminder To Kris Srikkanth Over Harshit Rana's Pre-Series Criticism
- "Hurt Repeatedly": Ex-India Star Makes Big Statement On Harshit Rana's Mentality After Career-Best Display
Top Business News- October 27
- 2026 Will Be ASEAN-India Year Of Maritime Cooperation: Modi
- US-Pakistan Relations Don't Come At Expense Of India: Marco Rubio