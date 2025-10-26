School Assembly News Headlines (October 27): Top National, World, Business, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines Today: Here are the key school assembly headlines for October 27, 2025, bringing students the latest updates and important news to begin their day informed and aware. From national decisions influencing governance and policy to international developments highlighting global challenges and power shifts, each headline offers valuable insights.

Top National News - October 27

Madras High Court Recognises Cryptocurrency As Property Under Indian Law

Adani Ports To Showcase Blue Economy Leadership At India Maritime Week

Key Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Member Deported From US, Arrested In Delhi

CBI Takes Over Investigation Of Karur Stampede Case

Ahead Of Polls, Bihar Buzzes Over Rahul Gandhi's Long Absence

Delhi Airport Terminal 2 Opens Today

SBI To Hire 3,500 Officers In Next 5 Months To Drive Business Growth

Top International News - October 27

Asim Munir, Shehbaz Sharif "Great People": Donald Trump's High Praise

2 Suspects Arrested Week After Priceless Jewels Stolen From Louvre Museum

Mystery Man In Viral Photo After Louvre Jewel Heist Creates Buzz

ALSO READ | School Assembly News Headlines (October 26): Top National, World, Business, Sports News

Top Sports News - October 27

India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, Women's World Cup 2025: Major Worry For India As Rain Gets Heavier In Navi Mumbai

Sunil Gavaskar's Fiery Reminder To Kris Srikkanth Over Harshit Rana's Pre-Series Criticism

"Hurt Repeatedly": Ex-India Star Makes Big Statement On Harshit Rana's Mentality After Career-Best Display

Top Business News- October 27