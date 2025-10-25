School Assembly News Headlines (October 26): Top National, World, Business, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines Today: Here are the key school assembly headlines for October 26, 2025, bringing students the latest updates and important news to begin their day informed and aware. From national decisions influencing governance and policy to international developments highlighting global challenges and power shifts, each headline offers valuable insights.

Top National News - October 26

Delhi Airport's Renovated T2 Inaugurated, To Be Operational From October 26

Delhi Sees Coolest October Night In 2 Years; Air Quality Remains 'Poor'

Delhi Sees 30% Rise In Patients With Respiratory Issues Post-Diwali

After Bihar Elections, Government To Hike Print Advertisement Rates By 27%

Bengaluru Pothole Claims Another Life, 26-Year-Old Banker Run Over By Truck

How 234 Smartphones Worth Rs 46 Lakh Intensified Deadly Andhra Bus Fire

"False, Baseless": LIC Rejects Washington Post Report On Adani Link

Gold Sold To Jeweller Recovered In Sabarimala Temple Theft Case

Girls In School Uniform Try To Buy Alcohol, Get It Without A Hitch

Top International News - October 26

'No Benefit In Fighting India': Ex-CIA Officer Who Led Pak Operations

Osama bin Laden Escaped Disguised As A Woman: Ex-CIA Officer

Afghanistan To Echo India's Indus Water Move, Stop River Flowing Into Pak

Top Sports News - October 26

Shocker In Indore: Australian Women's World Cup Stars Allegedly Molested, Accused Arrested

3-Way Fight, Flip In Form: F1 To See Championship Fight For The Ages?

India vs Australia Highlights, 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Shine As India Win; Australia Clinch Series 2-1

"Looks Out Of Touch": Virat Kohli Labelled 'Unsettled', Told To Follow Shreyas Iyer After Two Ducks In A Row

"Before People Start Pointing Fingers": R Ashwin's Stunning Remark On Virat Kohli Amid Poor Form

"Not The Wisest": Shubman Gill, Gautam Gambhir Blasted By R Ashwin For Not Picking Kuldeep Yadav

"Open With Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill At No. 3": Gautam Gambhir Receives Stunning Message

Top Business News- October 26