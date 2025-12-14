School Assembly News Headlines: Top National, World, Sports, Education Updates

School Assembly News Headlines Today (December 15): Morning is the right time to update yourself on the latest developments across key sectors. Staying informed about national, international, sports and education news sharpens your thinking and helps you become an aware and responsible citizen. Here is a quick bulletin for the school assembly, featuring the top stories making headlines on December 15, 2025.

Top National Headlines (December 15)

Bihar Minister Nitin Nabin appointed BJP's National Working President

Delhi pollution worsens as air quality turns severe; thick smog engulfs the city

Enforcement Directorate busts Rs 2,300-crore crypto scam across

Himachal Pradesh and Punjab

'Waging war against the government' among charges invoked over Messi event chaos

CBI busts Rs 1,000-crore cyber fraud involving four foreign nationals and 111 shell firms

Top World Headlines (December 15)

11 killed in mass shooting at Australia's Bondi Beach during Jewish festival

Two killed, eight injured in shooting during final exams at Brown University in the US

"Going to run, love you": US student's chilling text to mother amid gunfire

Trump vows "serious retaliation" after three Americans killed in Syria by ISIS

Hamas commander responsible for October 7 attack killed in Israeli airstrike

India vows "appropriate measures" after Mexico imposes steep 50% import tariffs

Top Sports Headlines (December 15)

U-19 Asia Cup 2025: India thrash Pakistan by 90 runs; Aaron George, Kanishk Chouhan star

India maintain 'no-handshake' policy against Pakistan after big win in U-19 Asia Cup

Top Education Headlines (December 15)