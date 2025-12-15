School Assembly News Headlines (December 16): Top National, World, Sports, Updates

School Assembly News Headlines Today (December 16): Morning is the right time to update yourself on the latest developments across key sectors. Staying informed about national, international, sports and education news sharpens your thinking and helps you become an aware and responsible citizen. Here is a quick bulletin for the school assembly, featuring the top stories making headlines on December 15, 2025.

Top National Headlines (December 16)

Priyanka Gandhi-Prashant Kishor Met After Bihar Rout, For Hours

Online Classes For Nursery To Class 5 In Delhi Schools Amid Severe Pollution

The Made-In-Turkey, Fired-From-Lahore Drone Shot Down By India In Op Sindoor

Centre To Replace MGNREGA With G Ram G, Congress Asks "Problem With Bapu?"

Polls For Mumbai Civic Body (BMC) On January 15, Results Next Day

Top World Headlines (December 16)

Fruit Seller, His 24-Year-Old Son Behind Deadly Shooting At Jews In Sydney

"Would Do It Again": Man Who Snatched Gun From Sydney Shooter May Lose Arm

60 Years Ago, The CIA Lost A Nuclear Device In The Himalayas. It's Still There

Top sports Headlines (December 16)