School Assembly News Headlines (December 20): Top National, World, Sports Updates

School Assembly News Headlines (December 20): Take a look at the top stories making headlines today.
School Assembly News Headlines (December 20): Morning is the perfect time to update yourself on the latest developments across key sectors. Staying informed about national, international, sports, and education news sharpens your thinking and helps you become an aware and responsible citizen. Here is a quick bulletin for the school assembly, featuring the top stories making headlines on December 20, 2025.
Top National Headlines (December 20)
- No Conclusive Data Linking Higher AQI to Lung Diseases: Centre
- Gun License, Mill Land: How Charges Against Maharashtra 'Rummy' Minister Were Proven
- 29 Workers at J&K Power Plant Have Terror Links, NDTV Accesses Letter
- An Anecdote by Priyanka Gandhi Made PM, Rajnath Singh Smile
- Anti-India Leader Behind 'Greater Bangladesh' Map Dies, Dhaka on Edge
Top World Headlines (December 20)
- 'Dark Day for Journalism': Bangladesh Media Sound Alarm After Arson Attacks
- Trump Suspends Green Card Lottery After Brown University, MIT Shootings
- Massive Protests in Bangladesh as Anti-India Leader Dies After Being Shot
- UK Sanctions Pakistani Tycoon Murtaza Lakhani for Russia Energy Role
- Historic Afghan Cinema Demolished for Shopping Mall Amid Taliban Ban on Films
Top Sports Headlines (December 20)
- India U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Asia Cup Semi-Final: India Clinch Superb Victory, to Face Pakistan in Final
- Shubman Gill, Indian T20I Vice-Captain, Undergoes Treatment for Right Foot Injury, Announces BCCI
- Pakistan vs Bangladesh U19 Asia Cup Semi-Final: Pakistan Thrash Bangladesh, Set Up Final with India
- India to Name Squads for T20 World Cup 2026 and New Zealand Series on Saturday