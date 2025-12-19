School Assembly News Headlines (December 20): Top National, World, Sports Updates

School Assembly News Headlines (December 20): Morning is the perfect time to update yourself on the latest developments across key sectors. Staying informed about national, international, sports, and education news sharpens your thinking and helps you become an aware and responsible citizen. Here is a quick bulletin for the school assembly, featuring the top stories making headlines on December 20, 2025.

Top National Headlines (December 20)

No Conclusive Data Linking Higher AQI to Lung Diseases: Centre

Gun License, Mill Land: How Charges Against Maharashtra 'Rummy' Minister Were Proven

29 Workers at J&K Power Plant Have Terror Links, NDTV Accesses Letter

An Anecdote by Priyanka Gandhi Made PM, Rajnath Singh Smile

Anti-India Leader Behind 'Greater Bangladesh' Map Dies, Dhaka on Edge

Top World Headlines (December 20)

'Dark Day for Journalism': Bangladesh Media Sound Alarm After Arson Attacks

Trump Suspends Green Card Lottery After Brown University, MIT Shootings

Massive Protests in Bangladesh as Anti-India Leader Dies After Being Shot

UK Sanctions Pakistani Tycoon Murtaza Lakhani for Russia Energy Role

Historic Afghan Cinema Demolished for Shopping Mall Amid Taliban Ban on Films

Top Sports Headlines (December 20)