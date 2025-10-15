School Assembly News Headlines (October 15): Top National, World, Sports Updates

School Assembly News Headlines (Oct 15): Staying informed about national, international, business, sports, and education developments helps students strengthen awareness and become responsible citizens. Take a look at the top stories making headlines today.

Top National News- October 15

Google To Invest $15 Billion In India's AI Hub, Sundar Pichai Briefs PM Modi

Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Tuesday said he discussed the company's plans for an artificial intelligence hub in Visakhapatnam with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The tech giant, in partnership with the Adani Group, will set up its largest AI base outside the US and invest $15 billion in India over the next five years.

Prashant Kishor Rules Out Contesting Bihar Election, Predicts NDA's Defeat

Poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor confirmed he will not contest the upcoming Bihar assembly polls. Speaking to PTI, the Jan Suraaj Party chief said his focus will remain on strengthening the organisation, while predicting a loss for the NDA in the state.



Haryana IPS Officer Suicide Case: Family Agrees To Post-Mortem



The family of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who allegedly died by suicide on October 7, has agreed to allow a post-mortem examination, a police official said on Wednesday, ending the standoff over the autopsy.

Gangster Named In Cop's Suicide Note Amid Rs 50-Crore Corruption Allegations

The ongoing investigation into the suicides of two Haryana police officers has deepened, with allegations of corruption and caste discrimination emerging. IPS officer Y Puran Kumar's suicide note reportedly mentioned a gangster's name, adding to suspicions of police-gangster links and graft worth Rs 50 crore.

20 Dead As Private Bus Bursts Into Flames On Rajasthan Highway



At least 20 people were killed when a private bus travelling from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur caught fire on Tuesday afternoon. The tragedy occurred after smoke was seen rising from the vehicle's rear section on the Jaisalmer-Jodhpur highway, police said. The bus had 57 passengers on board.

Top International News- October 15

Indian-Origin US Defence Expert Ashley Tellis Arrested For Keeping Secret Documents



Ashley J Tellis, a noted defence strategist and foreign policy scholar of Indian origin, has been arrested in the US for allegedly retaining classified national defence information, according to the US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Shehbaz Sharif Reiterates Trump's Claim Of Preventing India-Pakistan War

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has again supported former US President Donald Trump's claim of having stopped an India-Pakistan war. Speaking at a global summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, Sharif praised Trump for brokering a Gaza ceasefire and once more nominated him for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Nepalese Student Kidnapped By Hamas Confirmed Dead



The body of Bipin Joshi, a Nepalese Hindu student abducted by Hamas over two years ago, has been returned to Israel. The confirmation came as the Trump-led Middle East peace summit announced a breakthrough Gaza deal involving the release of 20 hostages.

Xiaomi Electric Car Catches Fire In China, Driver Dies After Doors Fail To Open

A Xiaomi SU7 electric sedan caught fire after a crash in China on Monday, killing the driver when bystanders were unable to open the doors. The incident has reignited safety concerns over electronic door handles in EVs.

Top Sports Headlines - October 15

Cristiano Ronaldo Sets World Cup Qualifier Record, Extends Lead Over Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo continued his record-breaking run by scoring twice for Portugal in their 2-2 draw against Hungary during the FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The brace further extended his lead over Lionel Messi as international football's top scorer.

England Become First European Team To Qualify For FIFA World Cup 2026

England secured early qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a 5-0 win over Latvia on Tuesday. Captain Harry Kane struck twice in the first half, sealing England's top spot in their group with two games to spare. Portugal, meanwhile, were held to a draw by Hungary.

India, Pakistan Players Exchange Handshakes After Johor Cup Hockey Match

In a positive gesture following the Asia Cup cricket row, players from India and Pakistan shook hands after their 3-3 draw at the Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia on Tuesday. The teams had also exchanged high-fives following the national anthems before the start of the match.