School Assembly News Headlines (March 31): Top National, World, Sports Updates

School Assembly News Headlines Today (March 31): Morning is the best time to catch up on the latest developments across key sectors. Staying updated on important national, international, sports, and education news sharpens the mind and helps students become informed citizens. Here's your quick bulletin for the school assembly - the top stories making headlines on March 31, 2026.

Top National Headlines (March 31)

Stray Bullet Kills Retired Army Brigadier During Morning Walk In Dehradun

"Each Karnataka MLA To Get 3 IPL Tickets": DK Shivakumar

Naxalism Nears End In Andhra, Telangana As March 31 Deadline Approaches

"Shadow Of Red Terror Lifted, Bastar On Path Of Development": Amit Shah

After Lashkar Terrorist's Arrest, Delhi Police Says 'Major Attack Averted'

UP Woman Kills Husband, Sleeps Beside Corpse With Children At Night

Maoist Violence Down 82%, Deaths 90%, But Red Corridor Fight Not Yet Over

8 Locations, 33 Questions: India's First Digital Census To Begin Wednesday

Top Karnataka GST Officer Busted While Allegedly Taking Bribe Of Rs 6 Lakh

Parliament Live Updates: Union Minister Amit Shah Addresses Lok Sabha On Fight Against Naxalism

Top World Headlines (March 31)

Ground War On? US Rushes 57,000 Troops As Iran Crisis Escalates

How Trump's War In Iran Can Lead To More Nukes In The World

Trump Plans Ground Op To Extract 400 kg Of Iran's Uranium, But It Has Costs

Trump Says He Got 'Gift' From Ghalibaf, Hints At Kharg Seizure For Taking Oil

Exclusive: Hezbollah Seeks India's Role To Stop Israel's War Against Lebanon

Did Russia Help Iran Target US Bases? What Ukrainian President Zelensky Said

How A 35-Year-Old "Crypto Bro" Helped Pakistan Win Over Trump's World

"If They Pump It": Iran's Speaker Has A Tip For Investors Burned By Trump

Opinion | Why This Is The Most 'Deceptive' Point Of The US-Iran War - Yet

NDTV On Ground Zero: Israel Steps Up Lebanon Strike, Hezbollah Fights On

Top Sports Headlines (March 31)

IPL 2026 LIVE: CSK 3 Down, In Deep Trouble As Samson, Gaikwad Flop vs RR

CSK Break 277-Match Streak, To Play 1st Match Without Dhoni, Raina In XI

Mohsin Naqvi Angry With Pakistan Super League. Reason is Not Ball Tampering

No IPL 2026 Broadcast In Bangladesh Even If Government Lifts Ban - Here's Why

Rohit's Banter With Umpire After MI Star's Bat Gets Almost Fails Bat Test

Top Education Headlines (March 31)