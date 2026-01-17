School Assembly News Headlines (January 18): Top National, World, Sports, Business News

School Assembly News Headlines Today (January 18): Morning is the best time to catch up on the latest developments across key sectors. Staying updated on important national, international, sports, and education news sharpens the mind and helps students become informed citizens. Here's your quick bulletin for the school assembly, the top stories making headlines on January 18, 2026.

Top National Headlines (January 18)

"Fake Patients, On-Paper Doctors": How Al Falah University Misled Regulators

"India's Gen Z Believes In BJP": PM Modi Cites Big BMC Victory In Bengal

Delhi Gets 'Zero-Tolerance' Zones To Ease Traffic Congestion In Busy Areas

India Gets New Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains. Check Out Its Features

PM Modi To Witness 10,000 Bodo Dancers Perform Bagurumba During Assam Visit

Singer B Praak Gets Death Threat From Bishnoi Gang, Rs 10 Crore Demanded

Viral Video Shows Rajasthan Students Checking Answer Sheets, Prompts Action

Dense Fog Blankets Delhi-NCR Amid Cold Wave, Air Quality 'Severe'

1 Tourist Dead, Another Missing After Slipping Into Frozen Arunachal Lake

47-Year-Old Kolkata Woman Dies Due To Altitude Sickness In North Sikkim

Over 1,400 Postgraduates, 5 PhDs Applied At Delhi Labour Department

UP Board Introduces Mandatory Vocational Education In Class 9 And 11 From 2026

Top International Headlines (January 18)

"I Am Being Harassed": Indian Woman's Viral Audio After Pakistan Marriage

Why Reza Pahlavi's Return To Iran's Throne May Not Be Great For India

Who Is Ajay Banga, Indian-Origin Banker Chosen By Trump For Gaza Peace Board

Pak Determined To Beat Terrorism, Throw It In Indian Ocean: Shehbaz Sharif

Trump's "Ended 8 Wars" Justification For Accepting Machado's Nobel Prize

Top Sports Headlines (January 18)

India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, U19 World Cup 2026: Play Resumes, Overs Reduced As India Eye Explosive Finish In Rain-Truncated Innings

India, Bangladesh Tensions Spill Onto U19 World Cup, Captains Snub Handshakes At Toss

Shubman Gill Brings Rs 3 Lakh Water Purifier, Team India Taking No Chances Amid Indore Crisis

Steve Smith Explains Why He Denied Babar Azam A Single In BBL Match

Video: Pakistan Star Sahibzada Farhan Mocks Bowler, Catastrophe Unfolds On Next Delivery

Top Business News (January 18)