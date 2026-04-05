School Assembly News Headlines (April 6): Top National, World, Business, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines (April 6): Morning is the best time to catch up on the latest developments across key sectors. Staying updated on important national, international, sports, and business news sharpens the mind and helps students become informed citizens. Here's your quick bulletin for the school assembly - the top stories making headlines on April 6, 2026.

Top National News (April 6)

"Picture Abhi Baaki Hai": Raghav Chadha's Video Reply To Punjab AAP Charge

Government Medicine Scam Busted In Delhi, Rs 70 Lakh Stock Seized

War Impact On Crude Oil Raises GST Question. Why It's Easier Said Than Done

Artemis Astronauts To Study Moon Using The "Best Camera": Their Eyes

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway To Be Inaugurated On April 14: Check Route, Features And Key Details

India Makes First Iranian Oil Purchase In 7 Years, With "No Payment Hurdle"

4 Cops Suspended For Chaos During Suvendu Adhikari's Nomination Filing

Top World News (April 6)

"Open The F*cking Strait, You Bast*rds": Trump's Expletive-Laden Iran Rant

Special Forces, Dozens Of Planes: How US Rescued F-15 Jet Crew From Iran

Himanta Sarma Responds After Congress Claims His Wife Holds 3 Passports

"Flying Objects" Hit, C-130 Plane Downed, 5 Killed In US Pilot Rescue Op: Iran

"Flying Objects" Hit, C-130 Plane Downed, 5 Killed In US Pilot Rescue Op: Iran

Special Forces, Dozens Of Planes: How US Rescued F-15 Jet Crew From Iran

US' Most Lethal Long-Range Missiles Are Now Positioned For An Iran Strike

Top Sports News (April 6)

SRH vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant Solid As LSG Cross 50-Run In Powerplay vs SRH

Rohit Sharma's Bluff Forces Kuldeep Yadav, Delhi Capitals To Make DRS Blunder During IPL 2026 Game

Rohit Sharma's Bluff Forces Kuldeep Yadav, Delhi Capitals To Make DRS Blunder During IPL 2026 Game

Shubman Gill Out Of IPL 2026 For What Duration? Gujarat Titans Drop Big Update

Top Business News (April 6)