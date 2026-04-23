Scholarships For UP Board Students In 2026: Eligibility, Benefits, Application Process

UP Board Results 2026 Out: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has declared the Class 10 (High School) and Class 12 (Intermediate) results for the 2026 annual examinations. With the results now announced, students who have passed Class 10 will move to higher secondary education, while those clearing Class 12 will step into undergraduate courses and other career pathways.

The results mark a decisive phase in students' academic journey, shaping their next course of action. For many, especially those from economically weaker sections, financial support remains critical. To address this, the Uttar Pradesh and central governments offer a range of scholarship schemes, enabling eligible students to continue their education without disruption.

Scholarships For UP Board Students 2026

The UP Scholarship 2025-26 initiative provides financial assistance to students enrolled in recognised institutions across the state, covering multiple stages of education.

Key Scholarship Schemes

Pre-Matric Scholarship: For students in Classes 9 and 10

Post-Matric Scholarship (Intermediate): For Classes 11 and 12

Post-Matric (Other Than Intermediate): For undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, and certificate programmes

These schemes are structured to ensure continuous financial support from school to higher education.

Eligibility Criteria

To apply, candidates must:

Be a permanent resident of Uttar Pradesh

Be enrolled in a recognised institution

Have passed the previous qualifying examination

Income Limits:

Pre-Matric: Up to Rs 1,00,000 annual family income

Post-Matric: Up to Rs 2 lakh (General, OBC, Minority)

Up to Rs 2.5 lakh (SC/ST)

Financial Benefits

The scholarships offer assistance ranging from ₹1,000 to ₹20,000 per year, depending on the course and category. The amount helps cover tuition fees, books, and other academic expenses, reducing the financial burden on families.

Application Process

Visit scholarship.up.gov.in

Log in and fill in personal, academic, and bank details

Upload required documents

Submit the form

Take a printout and submit it to the respective institution for verification

As students transition to the next stage after the results, these scholarship schemes serve as a key support system, ensuring that financial constraints do not interrupt their education.