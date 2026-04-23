Pentagon Axes Navy Secretary. What About $17 Billion Trump-Class Warship?
US Navy Secretary John Phelan was sacked Wednesday reoportedly amid disputes with Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth over the expensive new Trump-class warships; Hegseth reportedly favours mass-produced uncrewed ships to boost numbers.
Pete Hegseth swung his axe Wednesday and another head rolled. This time, US Navy Secretary John Phelan. Removed from office 'effective immediately', Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said on X. No further details were provided.
Sources would only tell Politico it was in part over a new and "hugely expensive" class of warships the Defence Secretary and his deputy, Stephen Feinberg, just didn't want, preferring instead to borrow from the Iranians' playbook and pivot to mass-produced sea attack drones.
But Phelan, a civilian appointment endorsed by Donald Trump, kept pushing the 'Golden Fleet' vision that would have the lead warship in this proposed new class as its command hub.
And the class name? That's potentially the best part of this story - Trump.
Two people familiar with developments told Politico the name was conceived "to curry favour with the president". But Hegseth, was not impressed. The plans are "not at all aligned with where Hegseth and Feinberg want to go", one source told Politico.
This was despite Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio flanking the president when he announced plans for the 'Golden Fleet' and his Trump-class vessels; "They'll be the fastest, the biggest and by far, 100 times more powerful than any battleship ever built…" he declared at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida in December 2025.
And so the axe has swung and Phelan - in the White House when told he had been sacked - was gone.
No formal statement has come from the Trump administration, so far.
Plot twist: Budget sails on
The ships aren't gone, though. Not yet, anyway. The US Navy on Tuesday presented a $377.5 billion budget for FY26/27, part of the staggering $1.5 trillion asked for by the Pentagon.
At the centre of it were plans for a 'next-generation battleship' - the Trump-class - to restore American dominance of the high seas. This was pitched as a critical given China's naval focus.
Not much, perhaps, should be read into the Navy presenting the Trump-class project in its budget; these plans were already part of documents prepared for the April 21 submission.
Phelan was sacked April 22.
But why push something the Pentagon's boss suddenly did not want?
Were the Trump-class warship plans simply a muscle flex for the world - a sign the US is pushing the boundaries of naval warfare, even as they are challenged by the Chinese and, now, Iran?
Or was retaining them in the budget a strategic move - Hegseth hedging his bets in anticipation of an irate Trump when he finds plans for futuristic warships in his name have been junked?
Or is there to the Phelan sacking than is evident at this time?
Advantage, China?
Either way, the US has a problem.
Beijing has already transitioned from a largely coastal defence-only force to a deep-water fleet that is, by hull count alone, believed to be the largest in the world. In simple terms, the Chinese have warships, lots of them.
They also have three aircraft carriers and plans to build a fourth.
The war in Iran - specifically Tehran's squeezing of the Strait of Hormuz - has underscored the world's dependence on seaborne energy supply lines and maritime chokepoints, and how these likely become future targets.
Washington's move to guarantee itself surveillance rights over the Malacca and Caribbean shipping passages, as well as pushing to have its authority over Hormuz recognised, suggests Trump knows this too.
Malacca Gambit: How China Oil-Choke Strategy Could Backfire On Trump
To establish and maintain naval superiority at these chokepoints, and have assets in reserve, the US needs boats on the water. And it doesn't have them, at least not as many as China.
Multiple reports indicate Beijing has between 350 and 840 ships of varying sizes and battle purposes. The US has only 290 to 465, though these are significantly more advanced. The US also has an advantage in firepower and fleet capabilities.
The $17B, 35,000+ ton gamble
Phelan's proposed ships are 880 feet-long 35,000+ ton guided missile battleships armed with Tomahawks, a full electronic warfare suite, and a flight deck with an enclosed hangar.
The size puts them on par with the Navy's amphibious assault ships - the USS Boxer and USS Tripoli, for example - deployed in the Iran war, and which can double as aircraft carriers.
They would also have futuristic hypersonic, nuclear, and directed-energy weapons; think railguns, electricity-powered weapons that fire metal slugs at hypersonic speeds.
Unconfirmed reports indicate the lead ship in the class - USS Defiant - could cost as much as $17 billion, with others priced at US9-15 billion each. The overall cost - $43.5 billion for the first three, with total hull count expected to settle at 10.
Pentagon purge broadens
Phelan was No 5.
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