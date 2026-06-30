Railway Technician Recruitment 2026 Notification Out: Application Started For 6557 Posts

The RRB Technician Recruitment 2026 Notification has been released for candidates looking to secure a government job in the Indian Railways. The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has invited online applications for 6,557 Technician Grade-I (Signal) and Technician Grade-III vacancies across different railway zones. The online application process has started from June 30, 2026, and eligible candidates can submit their forms through the official website rrbapply.gov.in. The last date to apply is July 29, 2026, up to 11:59 PM.

RRB Technician Recruitment 2026: Eligibility

As per the Railway Technician Recruitment 2026 Notification, candidates applying for the Technician posts must have passed Class 10 (Matriculation) or an equivalent examination from a recognised board. They should also possess an ITI certificate in the relevant trade from an NCVT or SCVT-recognised institute. Candidates holding a valid apprenticeship certificate are also eligible to apply.

For the Technician Grade-I (Signal) post, candidates may also require a diploma or degree in the relevant engineering discipline, as specified in the detailed notification.

The age criteria differ according to the post. Applicants for Technician Grade-I (Signal) should be between 18 and 33 years, while those applying for Technician Grade-III should be 18 to 30 years of age. Age relaxation will be available for candidates belonging to reserved categories as per government norms.

How to Apply Online for RRB Technician Recruitment 2026?

Visit the official website rrbapply.gov.in.

Register using the required personal details.

Select the relevant Railway Recruitment Board and notification.

Fill in the online application form carefully.

Upload the required documents in the prescribed format.

Pay the application fee online.

Verify all details before submitting the form.

Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

RRB Technician Recruitment 2026: Selection Process and Salary

The Railway Technician Recruitment 2026 selection process will consist of a Computer-Based Test (CBT), followed by Document Verification and a Medical Examination. Candidates who successfully qualify in all stages will be considered for final appointment.

Selected candidates will receive attractive salaries under the 7th Pay Commission. Technician Grade-I (Signal) will receive a starting basic pay of Rs 29,200 per month (Pay Level-5), while Technician Grade-III candidates will receive Rs 19,900 per month (Pay Level-2). In addition to the basic salary, employees will be entitled to benefits such as Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), Transport Allowance (TA), medical facilities, pension benefits, and railway travel concessions.