Railway Technician Grade 3 Result 2026 Out, Check Steps to Download Merit List PDF

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially announced the RRB Technician Grade 3 Result 2026 on May 29, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) held on March 6, 9, and 10 can now check their qualifying status online. Along with the result, RRB has also released the merit list PDF, zone-wise cut-off marks, and scorecards for shortlisted candidates. More than 15 lakh aspirants appeared for the recruitment examination conducted under CEN 02/2025 for Technician Grade III posts.

How to Download RRB Technician Grade 3 Merit List PDF?

Visit the official website of the respective RRB region.

Click on the Technician Grade III Result 2026 link available on the homepage.

Open the merit list PDF displayed on the screen.

Use the search function (Ctrl+F) and enter your roll number.

Check whether your roll number is listed among the shortlisted candidates.

Download and save the PDF for future reference.

Also Check: RRB Technician Grade 1 Result 2026

Details Mentioned on RRB Technician Grade 3 Scorecard 2026

Candidates are advised to carefully check all information printed on their RRB Technician Grade 3 Scorecard 2026 after downloading it. The scorecard generally contains the following details:

Candidate's Name

Registration Number

Unique registration ID allotted for the recruitment.

Roll Number

Date of Birth

RRB Zone

Post Applied For

Normalized Score

Proportional Score

Qualifying Status

Document Verification Eligibility

Category Details

Candidates whose roll numbers appear in the merit list will now move to the next stages of the selection process, including Document Verification (DV) and Medical Examination.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 6,055 Technician Grade III vacancies across various technical departments of Indian Railways. It covers multiple technical trades, including electrical, mechanical, workshop, carriage and wagon, refrigeration and air conditioning, fitter, welder, machinist, and other maintenance-related posts.

Several regional boards have already uploaded their result PDFs, while others are expected to update them shortly. Candidates are advised to regularly visit their respective RRB websites for the latest updates.