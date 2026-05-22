RRB Technician Grade 1 Result 2026 Out: Know How To Download Result PDF

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have officially declared the RRB Technician Grade 1 Result 2026 for the Technician Grade 1 Signal recruitment exam under CEN 02/2025. Candidates who appeared for the Computer Based Test (CBT) held on March 13, 2026 can now check their qualifying status through the official regional RRB websites.

The RRB has released the PDF containing the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates. Along with the result PDF, RRB has also activated the scorecard download link. The scorecard link will remain active from May 21 to June 4, 2026.

How to Download RRB Technician Result 2026 PDF?

Visit the official regional RRB website.

Click on the link titled "Technician Grade 1 Signal Result 2026" under CEN 02/2025.

Open the result PDF containing shortlisted roll numbers.

Use Ctrl+F to search for your roll number quickly.

For the scorecard, log in using your Registration Number and Date of Birth.

Download and save the result and scorecard for future reference.

Candidates are advised to keep a printed copy of the result and scorecard for the upcoming selection stages.

Document Verification and Medical Exam Details

As per the official notification, candidates who have cleared the CBT round have been provisionally shortlisted for the next stages of the recruitment process. These stages include Document Verification (DV) and a Medical Examination.

RRB has informed that shortlisted candidates will receive updates regarding Document Verification through SMS, email, and the official website. Candidates will also need to download their e-call letters mentioning the reporting date, venue, and important instructions.

After the document verification process, candidates will be sent for a medical examination at designated Railway hospitals, usually on the next day itself. The complete process may continue for three to four days. So candidates should make travel and stay arrangements in advance.