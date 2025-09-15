RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 Coming Soon: Check Steps To Download

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to release the RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Graduate Level Computer-Based Test (CBT 1) and Undergraduate level exam soon. Once published, candidates will be able to check and download the provisional answer key from the official website of their respective RRB region, such as rrbcdg.gov.in.

The RRB NTPC 2025 examination was held between August 7 and September 8, 2025, to fill a total of 3,445 vacancies. The category-wise distribution is as follows:

• 2,022 posts for Commercial cum Ticket Clerk

• 361 posts for Accounts Clerk-cum-Typist

• 990 posts for Junior Clerk-cum-Typist

• 72 posts for Trains Clerk

How to Download RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025

Step 1. Go to the official RRB regional website where you applied.

Step 2. On the homepage, click the link for RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025.

Step 3. Enter your registration number and date of birth to log in.

Step 4. The provisional answer key and your response sheet will be displayed.

Step 5. Download and save them for future use.

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025: Objection Process for Answer Key

Candidates who find discrepancies in the provisional answer key can raise objections by paying a prescribed fee per question. If the objections are found valid, RRB will release a revised final answer key with the necessary corrections.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates on the answer key release and objection window.