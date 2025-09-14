Railway NTPC Answer Key 2025 To Be Released Soon, Download Here

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to release the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Graduate Level Computer Based Test (CBT) 1 answer key 2025 for Undergraduate level exam soon. Once released, candidates will be able to check and download the answer key on the official website of the board - rrbcdg.gov.in.
The answer key will be released for the RRB NTPC examination that was held between August 7 and September 8, 2025 to fill a total of 3,445 vacancies. Of the total vacancies, 2,022 posts are for Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, 361 for Account Clerk-cum-Typist, 990 for Junior Clerk cum Typist and 72 for Trains Clerk.
Railway RRB NTPC 2025: Download Answer Key
- Visit the official website of the RRB region you applied to.
- On the homepage, click on the RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 or Undergraduate Level answer key link.
- Log in using your registration number and date of birth.
- The provisional answer key and response sheet will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and save them for future reference.
RRB NTPC Exam 2025: Raise Objections For Answer Key
Candidates can raise objections (if any) on the answer key for wrong answers. They will have to pay a specified fee per objection. If the authorities find the objection to be correct, they will release a new answer key with inhibited changes.
Candidates must regularly visit the official website of the board to stay updated regarding the answer key release.