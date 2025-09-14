Railway NTPC Answer Key 2025 To Be Released Soon, Download Here

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to release the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Graduate Level Computer Based Test (CBT) 1 answer key 2025 for Undergraduate level exam soon. Once released, candidates will be able to check and download the answer key on the official website of the board - rrbcdg.gov.in.

The answer key will be released for the RRB NTPC examination that was held between August 7 and September 8, 2025 to fill a total of 3,445 vacancies. Of the total vacancies, 2,022 posts are for Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, 361 for Account Clerk-cum-Typist, 990 for Junior Clerk cum Typist and 72 for Trains Clerk.

Railway RRB NTPC 2025: Download Answer Key

Visit the official website of the RRB region you applied to.

On the homepage, click on the RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 or Undergraduate Level answer key link.

Log in using your registration number and date of birth.

The provisional answer key and response sheet will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save them for future reference.

RRB NTPC Exam 2025: Raise Objections For Answer Key

Candidates can raise objections (if any) on the answer key for wrong answers. They will have to pay a specified fee per objection. If the authorities find the objection to be correct, they will release a new answer key with inhibited changes.

Candidates must regularly visit the official website of the board to stay updated regarding the answer key release.