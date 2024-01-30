Republic of Turkiye Offering Scholarships To Indian Students, Check Details To Apply

Turkiye Scholarships

Republic of Turkiye has invited online applications from eligible lndian students for the Turkiye Scholarships 2024 for bachelor's, master's and doctoral courses. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of Turkiye scholarships to register by February 20, 2024.

An official notification from the Ministry of Education noted, "Selection of candidates for the Turkiye Scholarships is to be done directly by the Republic of Turkiye and the Government of lndia does not have any role in nomination or selection of candidates."

As per the official website of the Turkiye Scholarship, "These scholarships do not only provide financial support but also ensure university placement. The scholarship program is competitive and merit-based. Applications are received online through the online application system, free of charge."

Eligibility criteria

The application process is open to citizens of all countries who are graduates or those who will graduate at the end of the current academic year i.e before August 2024. Candidates applying for the scholarship must have at least 70% in undergraduate degree, graduate degree candidates must have at least 75%, while candidates of Health Sciences (Medicine, Dentistry and Pharmacy should have at least 90%.

Candidates applying for undergraduate programs must be under the age of 21. Those applying for master's programs must be under the age of 30, for PhD programs, the age criteria is 35 years and for Research Scholarship the maximum age can be 50 years.

For detailed information, candidates can visit the official website of the Turkiye Scholarships.