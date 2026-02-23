Ashoka University Introduces 50 Full Scholarships For National-Level Exam Toppers, Including JEE Mains

JEE Main Scholarships 2026: Ashoka University has announced a full fee waiver for students who have secured above the 98 percentile in the JEE Mains examination, as well as those who have performed exceptionally in exams such as the IISER Aptitude Test, Chennai Mathematical Institute entrance exam, and the Indian National Olympiads (INO).

Eligibility For Availing Scholarship

Students scoring 98 percentile or above in JEE Mains, ranking within the top 2000 in the IISER Aptitude Test, or securing a top 100 rank in the CMI Entrance Examination will be eligible for the full fee waiver under the "Special Merit Scholarship." Candidates who have qualified for the Training Camp stage of the Indian National Olympiads (INO) in Mathematics, Science, Astronomy, Linguistics, and Informatics are also eligible.

In addition to these 50 scholarships, the university will provide fee waivers to 150 Class 10 and 12 students who have scored more than 98 per cent in the CBSE or ICSE/ISC board examinations. Apart from strong board results, students will also be selected based on Ashoka University's admission process.

Other Scholarships At The University

The university also offers Need-based Scholarships, which provide up to 100 per cent tuition fee waivers depending on the financial needs of the student. Financial eligibility is assessed by evaluating the immediate family's income, savings, investments, and education loans to determine their capacity to fund the programme. Through this initiative, the university aims to bridge the gap between the cost of education and a student's ability to pay.

The JEE Mains 2026 results were declared on February 17, with 39 students scoring above the 98 percentile in Session 1. The examination was conducted in Computer-Based Mode (CBT) across 326 cities in India and abroad in 13 languages.