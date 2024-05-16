Registration Dates Extended For UGC-NET 2024, Check Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration dates for the UGC NET 2024 exam. Interested and eligible candidates will now be able to fill the application forms on the official website by May 19, 2024. The previous date for registration was May 15, 2024.

The last date for submission of examination fee through credit/debit card or Net Banking/ UPI is May 20, 2024. The correction in the particulars in online application form can be done by May 21-23, 2024. The exam is scheduled for June 18, 2024.

Candidates can make corrections in the details submitted by them in their application forms online through the correction window at https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in

An official notification on the NTA website reads, "In continuation to the public notice dated the 20 April 2024 regarding submission of online application form for UGC – NET June 2024 for (i) ‘award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor', (ii) ‘appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D.' and (iii) ‘admission to Ph.D. only' in Indian universities and colleges. NTA decided to extend the last date for submission of online application form for UGC – NET June 2024, enabling the aspiring candidate(s) to apply."

The dates have been extended as NTA has received various representations from the candidates to extend the last date for submission of online application form for UGC– NET June 2024, official notification from NTA reads.

The UGC-NET is a crucial examination that determines eligibility for various academic pursuits, including the award of the Junior Research Fellowship, appointment as an assistant professor, and admission to PhD programmes in Indian universities and colleges. NTA will conduct the UGC-NET for 83 subjects in OMR (Pen and Paper) mode.