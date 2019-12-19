Rajasthan Board To Announce Class 10, 12 Exam Dates Next Year

Rajasthan Board (RBSE) will release board exam dates next year

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to release the date sheet for class 10 and class 12 board exams in January. The exact date for the date sheet release is not confirmed but students should expect the exam date sheet in the first half of January. Some media reports have claimed that RBSE will release the date sheet next week, however this remains unconfirmed.

Upon contacting the PRO for Rajasthan Board said that the Board is yet to make a decision about date sheet release date but it will not be released next week.

He also said that the Rajasthan Board exam date sheet will most likely be released in January 2020 and the exams will be held in March.

Rajasthan Board is among the largest state education boards in terms of the number of students who appear for the board exams.

In 2019, 2,57,719 students appeared in science stream board exam for class 12. In Commerce stream, 42,140 students had registered and 41,651 appeared. For Arts stream, the number of students appearing for the exam was above 5 lakhs.

The number of students taking the class 10 exam in Rajasthan was about 11 lakh.

Apart from the class 10 and class 12 board exams, RBSE also conducts board examinations for class 5 and class 8 students.

