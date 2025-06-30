Video: 6 Women Slip On Top Of Bihar Waterfall, Saved Just Before Reaching Edge

Six women had a miraculous escape after they slipped into the sudden gush of water at the Languriya hill waterfall in Bihar's Gaya district. The video of the incident that took place on Sunday was captured on camera and has since gone viral on social media, serving as a stark reminder of the dangers near water bodies.

The nearly two-minute clip shows the six women stranded in the middle of the waterfall as water gushed around them. Initially, one woman was saved by crossing a rock. Trying to do the same, three women attempted to cross a rock but were swept into the water. They were, however, pulled up by the villagers - while they were just a few meters away from what looked like a big drop. In the meantime, the fifth woman was rescued from the other side of the waterfall.

The sixth woman was still stuck in the middle of the waterfall. Locals rescued her a few minutes later.

During the rescue operations, one of the women was injured after she collided with a rock. She was treated at a hospital, officials said.

According to eyewitnesses, many people were enjoying the waterfall as the weather was normal. Suddenly, water gushed from the hill, causing the tourists to leave the area immediately.

The villagers said this was the first time they had witnessed such a heavy flow of water at the Languriya waterfall.