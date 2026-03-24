Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026: How Students Can View Their Scores On DigiLocker

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is set to announce the Class 10 board examination results today. After the result is declared, students will be able to check their marksheets on the online platform DigiLocker.

Sometimes students may not see the result option on DigiLocker immediately, but there is no need to panic because the marksheet can still be accessed by following some simple steps.

DigiLocker is a digital service by the Government of India where citizens can safely store important documents online, and it provides access to documents like marksheets, Aadhaar card, and driving license in digital form.

If the result link is not visible on DigiLocker right after the result is announced, it means that the marksheets are being uploaded gradually for all students. In such a situation, students should log in again after some time, and they can also find the marksheet option by searching Rajasthan Board or RBSE in the search box.

Steps to check result through digilocker:

Visit the official DigiLocker website ( digilocker.gov.in ) or open the DigiLocker mobile app.

) or open the DigiLocker mobile app. Log in using your registered mobile number or Aadhaar number.

On the homepage, search for "Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan."

Select the "RBSE Class 10th Marksheet" option.

Enter your roll number and other required details.

Your digital marksheet will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the marksheet for future use.

The digital marksheet available on DigiLocker will include important details related to the student, such as name, parents' names, roll number, school name, and exam-related information. It will also show subject-wise marks, total marks, passing marks, and division, so students should carefully check all the details after downloading the marksheet.