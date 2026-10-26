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Railway Assistant Loco pilot City Slip 2026 Out: Check Steps To Download, Admit Card Details

The RRB ALP 2026 city intimation slip has been released on the official website, rrb.digialm.com. Candidates can download the exam city slip using their registration number and date of birth.

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Railway Assistant Loco pilot City Slip 2026 Out: Check Steps To Download, Admit Card Details
The RRB ALP 2026 exam will be conducted on November 3, 4 and 5, 2026.
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RRB ALP 2026 City Slip: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) advance city intimation slip on the official website, rrb.digialm.com. Candidates who successfully registered for the exam can now download their exam slip and check the city allotted to them for the examination day. 

The RRB ALP 2026 exam city slip is an important document that allows candidates to plan their travelling and accommodation well in advance, so that there is no last minute chaos and delays. 

Candidates must note that the city slip is not the admit card, it just contains the exam city name. The admit card will be released four days before the examination.

The RRB ALP 2026 exam is set to be conducted in a computer-based test (CBT 1) on November 3, 4 and 5, 2026.

Click here to download the exam city slip

RRB ALP Exam City Slip 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can check the steps given below to download their advance city slip for the Assistant Loco Pilot:
Step 1: Visit the official website, rrb.digialm.com
Step 2: Now click on the active link  "RRB ALP City Intimation Slip 2026".
Step 3: Once clicked on the link, sign in using the registration number and date of birth or password. 
Step 4: Enter the security as shown on the screen.
Step 5: Click on the 'Login' option.
The exam city slip will be displayed on the screen, download it and save  it for future reference. 

After downloading the city slip, candidates are required to verify the details mentioned on it and in case of discrepancies they must contact the authority and get them rectified. The RRB ALP city intimation slip is not an entry ticket for the examination day. It is mandatory for applicants to carry admit cards separately with them. 

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