Railway Station Master 2026 Application Form Released: Check Important Dates, Steps To Apply

RRB Station Master Recruitment 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has activated the Station Master 2026 recruitment registration link under Centralised Employment Notification (CEN) No. 08/2026 on the official website. Interested candidates can fill out the application form by visiting the portal, rrbapply.gov.in. A total of 1,250 vacancies have been announced for the recruitment.

Before applying for the programme, candidates must go through the eligibility criteria properly to determine whether they are eligible to register for the exam or not. The last date to apply for the exam is November 25, 2026.

Once the Station Master registration process 2026 is over, RRB will provide an opportunity to the registered candidates with an option to edit their particulars in their application form till December 7, 2026.

The RRB Station Master exam 2026 is scheduled to be held in January 2027. The confirmation regarding the exam date is still awaited.

RRB Station Master 2026 Registration: Steps to Apply

Check the steps provided below to register for the recruitment process:

Step 1: Visit the official website, rrbapply.gov.in.

Step 2: Now on the homepage, click on the recruitment link 08/2026

Step 3: Register on the portal, using the email ID and mobile number.

Step 4: Now log in using the credentials shared on the email address.

Step 5: Fill in the application form with personal and academic details.

Step 6: Upload the required documents in the specified format.

Step 7: Select the preferred examination city.

Step 8: Pay the online application fee.

Step 9: Review the details and submit the form.

Download the confirmation page after submitting the form for future reference.

RRB Station Master 2026 Application Fee

Those belonging to the unreserved category need to submit Rs 500 as the application fee. SC, ST, female candidates, persons with disabilities, transgender, economically backward classes, minorities will have to pay Rs 250. The last date to pay the registration fee is November 27, 2026.