Railway Junior Engineer 2026 City Intimation Slip Out: Check Exam City Details, Admit Card Date

RRB JE City Slip 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the Junior Engineer (JE) recruitment City Intimation Slip 2026. Candidates who have applied for 3,993 vacancies for Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS), Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA) posts can now download their RRB JE city slip from the regional RRB websites.

The city slip is an important document that contains the name of the city allocated to the applicant for the examination. The advance release of the exam city slip allows candidates to plan their travel arrangement in advance to avoid last minute hassle.

To download the city slip candidates are required to enter their login details such as registration number and date of birth in the login window. It is important for applicants to note that the city intimation slip is not a RRB JE admit card, it is just advance information for the allotment of the city.

The RRB JE CBT 1 exam is scheduled to be held on October 27 and 28, 2026.

Direct link to download RRB JE City Slip 2026

RRB JE City Intimation Slip 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the city intimation slip:

Step 1: Visit the official RRB regional websites.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the "CEN 04/2026 RRB Junior Engineer City Intimation Slip 2026" link.

Step 3: A login window will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Enter the credentials such as registration number and date of birth in the designated spaces.

Step 5: Once submitted, the RRB JE city intimation slip 2026 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the city slip and make the travel arrangements accordingly.

According to the official notice, the exam-conducting board will release the hall tickets four days before the examination date. Aadhaar linked biometric authentication of candidates will be done in the exam center prior to entry in the exam hall. Candidates are required to bring their original Aadhaar card or printout of e-verified Aadhaar.

In case of any query or doubts candidates can contact the given number, 9513166371 between 9 am to 6 pm.