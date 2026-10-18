Railway Recruitment Board Paramedical Schedule 2026 Released: Check CBT 1 Exam Dates

RRB Paramedical Exam Dates Out: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the examination dates for the Paramedical recruitment under CEN No. 05/2026. According to the official notice released on the RRB regional websites, the RRB Paramedical examination 2026 is set to be conducted on November 23 and 25, 2026.

A total of 590 vacancies have been announced for Nursing Superintendent, Pharmacist, Health & Malaria Inspector Grade II, Radiographer X-Ray Technician, Lab Assistant Grade II, and other paramedical posts.

Candidates who successfully registered will be allowed to appear for the examination. The online application window opened on September 15 and closed on October 14, 2026. Applicants can download the examination schedule from the respective RRB regional websites.

As per the notice, the link to download the RRB Paramedical 2026 city intimation slip will be activated on the regional websites 10 days before the exam date and the admit card will be issued four days before the examination.

Check exam schedule here

Aadhaar linked biometric authentication of candidates will be done in the exam center prior to entry in the exam hall. Candidates are required to bring their original Aadhaar card or printout of e-verified Aadhaar.

RRB Paramedical Exam Pattern 2026

The exam will be conducted for 90 minutes and the paper will consist of a total of 100 multiple-choice questions. The paper will consist of four sections including, Professional ability, General Science, General Arithmetic, General Intelligence and Reasoning and General Awareness. As for the marking scheme each correct option will be awarded one mark and in case of wrong answers 0.25 mark will be deducted.