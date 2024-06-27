PM Narendra Modi Applauds Indian Universities For Global Rankings Success

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday commended Indian universities for their impressive standings in global rankings, attributing this success to the government's emphasis on quality education.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, PM Modi expressed his delight, stating, "Great to see India's universities making strides on the global stage! Our commitment to quality education is yielding encouraging results."

Great to see India's universities making strides on the global stage! Our commitment to quality education is yielding encouraging results. We will continue to support our educational institutions and provide opportunities for growth and innovation. This will help our youth… https://t.co/3uRGU79KiK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 27, 2024

He further assured continued support for educational institutions, emphasiSing, "We will continue to support our educational institutions and provide opportunities for growth and innovation. This will greatly benefit our youth."

The prime minister's remarks were in response to a post by Phil Baty, Chief Global Affairs Officer at the London-based Times Higher Education Ranking. Mr Baty highlighted India's growing presence in the rankings, noting, "India's rising visibility in the @timeshighered world rankings is remarkable, driven by @narendramodi's internationalisation reforms. A record 133 Indian universities have submitted to the 2025 rankings-up from 42 in 2017-making India the fourth best represented in the world."

In the World University Rankings 2024, 91 Indian universities secured positions. Leading these institutions is the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore, which has achieved the highest ranking for the first time since 2017.

Top Indian Universities In 2024