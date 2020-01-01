Periyar University UG Results Likely To Be Released Today

The University has also begun registration for the PhD Common Entrance Test.

Periyar University is expected to announce undergraduate exam results today. While many reports claim that the Periyar University UG results will be coming today, the official website of the university,where the results are always hosted, has no update in this regard.

Last year for the November UG exam, Periyar University had announced the result on January 5.

After the results are announced today, candidates can access it online at periyaruniversity.ac.in using their roll number and/ or name. It has been seen earlier that immediately after the results are out, the website stops responding. In such cases, students are suggested to keep patience and wait for a while.

It has also released the time table for PRIDE practical examination. The University established a directorate for distance education namely Periyar Institute of Distance Education (PRIDE). The PRIDE started functioning from the year 2001 - 2002. PRIDE is held annually for selecting candidates for admission to UG degree, UG certificate, PG degree, MBA, MCA, MSc (IT), PG Diploma Programme, BLIS, MLIS and UG Diploma courses through distance mode.

For the previous PRIDE, hall tickets were released on January 30.

