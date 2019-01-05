Periyar University UG, PG Semester Result For November 2018 Exam Announced; Website Not Responding

Periyar University UG and PG result released on the official website

Periyar University has released the result for semester exam conducted in November for both Undergraduate and Postgraduate courses offered at the University. The Undergraduate semester result has been released for all the affiliated colleges and postgraduate semester result has been released for all the departments. Students can check their result by logging into the official website.

Periyar University UG, PG November Exam Result 2018: How to check?

Step one: Go to official website for Periyar University: www.periyaruniversity.ac.in.

Step two: Click on the UG/PG result link displayed in the 'News' section of the website.

Step three: Click on the 'Student Login' link for UG/PG course.

Step four: Enter your the details required and submit.

Step five: View your result.

As of now, the result links are not responding and students are advised to wait and check again after some time.

Periyar University UG Result Direct Link

Periyar University PG Result Direct Link

Periyar University had conducted semester exams in November 2018.

