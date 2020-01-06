Periyar University UG, PG Semester Exam Result Expected Today

Periyar University result for UG and PG odd semester exam is expected today

Periyar University is expected to announce semester exam results for all UG and PG courses today. The result, when announced, will be available on the University's official website. The odd semester exams were held in November 2019.

Students who are awaiting their result will need their exam roll numbers to check their respective results.

According to reports, the UG and PG semester result will be available on the Periyar University website by 3 pm today.

Last year for the November UG exam, Periyar University had announced the result on January 5.

The result will be available on the University's website and also on the affiliated colleges' website. The result will also be sent on students' registered mobile numbers through SMS.

Students will be allowed to apply for re-verification, re-evaluation, and issue of duplicate answer sheet within 10 days of the announcement of result.

Periyar University was established by the Government of Tamil Nadu at Salem on 17th September 1997 as per the provisions of the Periyar University Act, 1997. The University covers the area comprising four districts namely Salem, Namakkal, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri. The Periyar University has been ranked at 68th place in the NIRF ranking for Universities in 2019.

