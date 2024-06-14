Periyar University Releases Key Results. Here's How To Check

Periyar University UG PG Exams Result 2024: Periyar University announced the results for the Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) exams on Friday. Candidates who appeared for the exams can access their results on the university's official website, periyaruniversity.ac.in. To access the Periyar University result, students are required to enter their registration number and date of birth while logging into the portal. The exam was held in April this year.

Periyar University UG PG Exams 2024: Steps to Download Results

Visit the official website, periyaruniversity.ac.in.

Click on the April 2024 Examinations UG/PG Results on the homepage.

Enter your login details, i.e., Registration Number and Date of Birth.

Check the result displayed on the screen.

Download the result.



Established on September 17, 1997, Periyar University was founded by the Government of Tamil Nadu as per the provisions of the Periyar University Act, 1997. Students from four districts, namely Salem, Namakkal, Dharmapuri, and Krishnagiri, come to study at the university. The university was named after social reformer Thanthai Periyar E. V. Ramasamy. The university secured the 63rd rank among Indian universities by MHRD NIRF 2022.

The university offers UG, PG, and doctoral programs in diverse subjects such as biosciences, mathematics, physical sciences, business studies, languages, professional studies, social sciences, life sciences, and energy & environmental sciences.

The university also launched Online Degree Programs in 2021, offering various online programs such as Bachelor of Arts (English), Bachelor of Commerce, Master of Arts (History), Master of Business Administration, Master of Science (Mathematics), Master of Commerce, and Master of Arts (English).