Periyar University Releases UG, PG Result For April Exam

Periyar University UG, PG Result released on the official website

Periyar University Result 2019: Periyar University has released the result for undergraduate and postgraduate exam conducted in April 2019. The result link is available on the University's official website. As per a statement issued by the Periyar University Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. P. Kolandaivell, approximately 1.5 lakh students are enrolled at the University and its 105 affiliated colleges.

Periyar University UG, PG Result 2019: How To Check?

Periyar University UG, PG result has been released on periyaruniversity.ac.in

Step one: Go to the Periyar University official website: www.periyaruniversity.ac.in.

Step two: Click on the result link for UG and PG courses on the home page.

Step three: Enter roll number and date of birth.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

Periyar University Result 2019: Direct Link

The result is available on the University's website and also on the affiliated colleges' website. The result has also been sent on students' registered mobile numbers through SMS.

Students will be allowed to apply for re-verification, re-evaluation, and issue of duplicate answer sheet within 10 days of the announcement of result, i.e. till June 25, 2019.

For students enrolled in undergraduate courses, the application fee for re-verification, re-evaluation, and issue of duplicate answer sheet is Rs. 350 and for students enrolled in postgraduate courses, the fee is Rs. 450.

Periyar University was established by the Government of Tamil Nadu at Salem on 17th September 1997 as per the provisions of the Periyar University Act, 1997. The University covers the area comprising four districts namely Salem, Namakkal, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri. The Periyar University has been ranked at 68th place in the NIRF ranking for Universities in 2019.

