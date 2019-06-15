Periyar University To Announce UG, PG April Exam Result Today

Periyar University will release UG, PG April exam result today

Periyar University is expected to release the result for Undergraduate and Postgraduate examinations. The result will be released for the examinations conducted in April. In a statement issued by the University, the Periyar University Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. P. Kolandaivell said that more than 1.5 lakh students study at the 105 colleges affiliated with Periyar University.

The result will be available on the University's website and also on the affiliated colleges' website. The result will also be sent on students' registered mobile numbers through SMS.

Students will be allowed to apply for re-verification, re-evaluation, and issue of duplicate answer sheet within 10 days of the announcement of result, i.e. till June 25, 2019.

For students enrolled in undergraduate courses, the application fee for re-verification, re-evaluation, and issue of duplicate answer sheet is Rs. 350 and for students enrolled in postgraduate courses, the fee is Rs. 450.

Periyar University was established by the Government of Tamil Nadu at Salem on 17th September 1997 as per the provisions of the Periyar University Act, 1997. The University covers the area comprising four districts namely Salem, Namakkal, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri. The Periyar University has been ranked at 68th place in the NIRF ranking for Universities in 2019.

