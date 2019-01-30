Periyar University Releases Hall Tickets For PRIDE Practical Exam

Periyar University PRIDE Hall Ticket: Know How To Download

Periyar University has released hall tickets for the PRIDE 2019 practical exams. Candidates can download the hall tickets using their registration number and date of birth from the official website of Periyar University. The practical exams will begin in February. PRIDE is held annually for selecting candidates for admission to UG degree, UG certificate, PG degree, MBA, MCA, MSc (IT), PG Diploma Programme, BLIS, MLIS and UG Diploma courses through distance mode.

Download Periyar University PRIDE Hall Ticket

Step 1: Go to the official website periyaruniversity.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the PRIDE Hall Ticket

Step 3: Enter the date of birth, registration number

Step 4: Submit the details

The University established a directorate for distance education namely Periyar Institute of Distance Education (PRIDE). The PRIDE started functioning from the year 2001 - 2002. It offers various undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

