AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026 (OUT) Live: Direct Link To Download Admit Card Here

AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Hall Ticket (OUT) LIVE Updates: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP), on Thursday released the AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026 for first- and second-year students. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website, bie.ap.gov.in.

Students can access their hall tickets by entering their roll number, first-year hall ticket number, Aadhaar Number, or SSC hall ticket number, along with their date of birth or full name and the captcha on the official portal.

AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Hall Ticket: Direct Link To Download

The hall ticket is a mandatory document for the upcoming Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) scheduled for February-March 2026. It contains key details such as the student's personal information, subject-wise exam schedule, and medium of study. Students must carry it to their respective examination centres.

According to the official schedule, first-year (Class 11) theory exams will be conducted from February 23 to March 24, 2026, in a single shift from 9 AM to 12 noon across Andhra Pradesh. The second-year (Class 12) exams are set to take place from February 24 to March 23, 2026, also in a single shift from 9 AM to 12 noon.

In case of any discrepancies in the hall ticket, candidates should immediately inform their respective school principal. Corrections, if necessary, will be processed through the Regional Inspection Officer (RIO) or District Intermediate Education Officer (DIEO) before the examinations commence.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the BIEAP official website for the latest updates.