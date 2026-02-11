Advertisement

AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026 Live: BIEAP 1st, 2nd Year Admit Cards Releasing Shortly

AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Hall Ticket Live: The AP Inter first-year theory examinations will be held from February 23 to March 24, 2026, in a single shift across the state, from 9 AM to 12 noon.

AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Hall Ticket Live: The hall tickets will be available on bie.ap.gov.in.

AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Hall Ticket Live Update: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP), is expected to release the AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026 for first- and second-year students shortly. Once released, candidates will be able to access and download their admit cards from the official website, bie.ap.gov.in. So far, the Board has not announced the exact release date.

According to the announced schedule, the AP Inter first-year (Class 11) theory examinations will be held from February 23 to March 24, 2026, in a single shift across the state, from 9 AM to 12 noon.

Meanwhile, the second-year (Class 12) theory examinations are scheduled from February 24 to March 23, 2026, also in a single shift, from 9 AM to 12 noon.

In case of any discrepancy in the Intermediate Public Exams admit card, students must inform their respective school principal. 

Corrections, if required, will be processed through the Regional Inspection Officer (RIO) or the District Intermediate Education Officer (DIEO) before the commencement of the examinations.

Once released, the AP Inter 1st and 2nd-year hall tickets will be available on bie.ap.gov.in. Students can log in using their registration details to access and download their admit cards.

Candidates appearing for the upcoming Intermediate Public Examinations are advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding the download link.

The AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026 is a crucial document containing key information such as the candidate's personal details, subject-wise exam schedule, and medium of study, which must be carried to the examination centres.

