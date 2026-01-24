AP Inter Practical Exam Hall Tickets 2026 Out: Here's Direct Link To Download

AP Inter Practical Exam Hall Tickets 2026 OUT: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) today released the hall tickets for the Intermediate Public Practical Examinations (IPE) 2026, scheduled to commence on February 1. Students appearing for the exams can download their hall tickets from the official website, bie.ap.gov.in, by logging in with their first-year hall ticket number, Aadhaar number, and date of birth.

In addition to the official website, hall tickets can also be accessed through the 'Mana Mitra' WhatsApp chatbot. Students need to send "Hi" to 9552300009, select "Educational Services," and follow the instructions provided to download their hall tickets.

AP Inter Practical Exam Hall Tickets 2026: Direct Link To Download

Students may also obtain their hall tickets through the principals of their respective junior colleges. College authorities can download the hall tickets using the institutional login and distribute them to students. The board has directed private colleges not to withhold hall tickets under any circumstances, including pending fee payments.

The Intermediate practical examinations for general courses will be conducted from February 1 to February 10. Meanwhile, vocational course practical exams are scheduled from January 27 to February 10. Vocational practicals will be held in two shifts, the morning session from 9 AM to 12 noon and the afternoon session from 2 PM to 5 PM.

According to BIEAP, hall tickets for the Intermediate theory examinations will be released in February. The AP Inter second-year theory exams will be held from February 24 to March 23, while first-year theory examinations are scheduled from February 23 to March 24.

All theory examinations will be conducted in a single shift from 9 AM to 12 noon. Earlier, the board had rescheduled the Intermediate theory exams for both first and second-year students.

As per the revised timetable, the AP Class 12 examination, earlier scheduled for March 3, will now be held on March 4. Similarly, the second-year examination originally set for March 20 has been rescheduled to March 21 due to holidays.