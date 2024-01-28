'Pariksha Pe Charcha': 'Eagerly Looking Forward To Gathering Of Exam Warriors,' PM Modi Says

PM Narendra Modi holds an interaction with students every year ahead of Board exams.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his excitement for the gathering of 'exam warriors' at 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' scheduled for today. In addition to discussing exam stress relief, he also offered insights and useful advice from past programmes.

The Prime Minister, in a post on X, formerly Twitter, said, "I am eagerly looking forward to the most memorable gathering of Exam Warriors, 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', to collectively strategize on ways to beat exam stress. Let's turn those exam blues into a window of opportunities..."

29th January 11 AM!



I am eagerly looking forward to the most memorable gathering of #ExamWarriors, 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', to collectively strategise on ways to beat exam stress.



Let's turn those exam blues into a window of opportunities… https://t.co/FfUWNAYvPB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 27, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds an interaction called 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' with students every year ahead of the Board exams. The event is conducted annually with the aim of helping students overcome exam stress and pressure. This year will witness the seventh edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha and will be held today at 11am, at Bharat Manadapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

Participants this year

The event is organised every year for school students of classes 6 to 12. The event in 2024 will also see the participation of parents and teachers. Over 2.26 Crore students registered for the event, in addition to 14.93 lakh teachers and over 5.69 lakh parents.

Motive of the interaction

The event facilitates interaction between teachers and students who are given an opportunity to meet and communicate with PM Modi. The primary focus of the event is the overall development of students. At the event, the PM shares tips on cracking board exams and entrance exams in a stress-free manner. He urges students, their parents, and teachers to view exams in the right perspective, rather than making them seem difficult.

Where to watch the event?

The interaction is broadcasted live on Doordarshan through DD National, DD News, and DD India, etc. Besides this, all major private channels also telecast the program live. The telecast will also be available through live airing on radio channels such as All India Radio Medium Wave, AJI India Radio FM Channel, live web streaming on websites of PMO, Ministry of Education, Doordarshan, MyGov.in, and YouTube channel of MoE, Facebook Live, and Swayamprabha channels of MoE.