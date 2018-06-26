Over 5,000 Take Admission In DU Colleges After Release Of Second Cut-Off List While the first day after the announcement of the first cut-offs was marred by technical glitches, candidates were relieved as the admission process went smoothly today.

Over 5,000 students today took admission in various colleges under the Delhi University, a day after the second cut-off lists were released. While the first day after the announcement of the first cut-offs was marred by technical glitches, candidates were relieved as the admission process went smoothly today. Over 15,000 admissions took place during the three days after the first cut-off lists were released. However, 2,388 students cancelled admissions, officials said. Many prominent colleges under the Delhi University have closed admissions after their seats were filled during the admissions after the first cut-off lists were released on June 19.



The varsity threw open its admission portal for aspirants of various undergraduate courses on May 15. The registration for these courses ended on June 7. The university has, for now, announced a total of five cut-off lists. The first cut-off list were released on June 19. The total number of male applicants for admissions are 1,44,248, women 1,34,297 and other applicants 29.



According to an official from the university, 2,78,544 aspirants have made payments. Last year, around 2.20 lakh candidates had made payments.



